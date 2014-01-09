* Vote on $1.2 bln takeover pushed back to mid-February
* Seeks regulatory approval of shareholder documents
JOHANNESBURG Jan 9 South African drugmaker
Adcock Ingram said on Thursday it would further
postpone a shareholder vote on a $1.2 billion takeover offer
from Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals because it was still
waiting for regulatory approval.
Adcock shareholders in December voted to postpone the vote
until this month to give themselves more time to consider the
sweetened offer from Santiago-based CFR.
But the vote is now likely to be delayed until mid-February,
because regulatory approval of shareholder documentation was
taking longer than anticipated, Adcock said in a statement.
($1 = 10.7122 South African rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by David Holmes)