Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 15 South African drug maker Adcock Ingram said on Thursday it remains in exclusive talks with CFR Pharmaceuticals about the Chilean firm's $1.3 billion takeover bid.
Adcock, South Africa's second-largest drug company, said it has received other offers, which its independent board has deemed less compelling than CFR's offer.
Adcock's shares were down 1.5 percent at 67.13 rand at 1015 GMT, underperforming a 0.5 percent decline in Johannesburg's All-Share index. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year