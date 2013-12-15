UPDATE 1-Nigerian central bank approves licence for development bank
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 South African state-owned pension fund Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on Sunday rejected a sweetened $1.2 billion cash and stock offer for drugmaker Adcock Ingram from a Chilean suitor, saying it wanted cash.
Santiago-based CFR Pharmaceuticals on Friday slightly increased its bid for Adcock in an attempt to woo the PIC, Adcock's top shareholder.
"This new offer doesn't change much. It's a small increase," PIC Chief Investment Officer Daniel Matjila told Reuters on Sunday.
"Our message is clear: We want cash, we don't want their shares." (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
WASHINGTON, March 29 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.
WASHINGTON, March 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a ruling that upheld a New York law barring retailers from charging more to customers buying with credit cards, sending the case back to a lower court to decide on free speech grounds, not as price regulation.