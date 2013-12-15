JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 South African state-owned pension fund Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on Sunday rejected a sweetened $1.2 billion cash and stock offer for drugmaker Adcock Ingram from a Chilean suitor, saying it wanted cash.

Santiago-based CFR Pharmaceuticals on Friday slightly increased its bid for Adcock in an attempt to woo the PIC, Adcock's top shareholder.

"This new offer doesn't change much. It's a small increase," PIC Chief Investment Officer Daniel Matjila told Reuters on Sunday.

"Our message is clear: We want cash, we don't want their shares." (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)