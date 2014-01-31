BRIEF-EyeGate Pharmaceuticals files for common stock offering
* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc files for common stock offering of up to $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q0nCWB) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Jan 31 South Africa's Bidvest is likely reach its target of 34.5 percent of Adcock Ingram by the close of Friday trade, Chief Executive Brian Joffe told Reuters.
Bidvest already owns a 32 percent stake in Adcock, which is also being pursued by Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals with a $1.2 billion takeover offer. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Dolan)
* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc files for common stock offering of up to $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q0nCWB) Further company coverage:
* John Pappajohn reports 14.8 percent passive stake in Hooper Holmes Inc as on April 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOfjkp) Further company coverage: