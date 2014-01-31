JOHANNESBURG Jan 31 South Africa's Bidvest is likely reach its target of 34.5 percent of Adcock Ingram by the close of Friday trade, Chief Executive Brian Joffe told Reuters.

Bidvest already owns a 32 percent stake in Adcock, which is also being pursued by Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals with a $1.2 billion takeover offer. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Dolan)