JOHANNESBURG Aug 21 South African competition
authorities have ordered Bidvest to refrain from
cutting jobs at Adcock Ingram, dealing a blow to the
conglomerate's plan to turn around the ailing drugmaker in which
it hold more than a third stake.
Adcock is trailing rivals such as Aspen Pharmacare
as it grapples with slowing sales, over-reliance on a heavily
regulated home market and factories that are running below their
capacity.
Aspen is in the middle of a turnaround plan led by Bidvest,
which torpedoed a $1.2 billion takeover bid by Chile's CFR
Pharmaceuticals having taken a 34.5 percent stake in
Adcock in February.
"The Tribunal decided to approve the proposed transaction
subject to the condition that Adcock will not retrench any
employees for a period of one year from date of approval of this
transaction," the Competition Tribunal said in a statement on
Thursday, referring to the stake purchase.
Bidvest had planned to cut at least 51 jobs but later
informed the watchdog that the number could be more.
Adcock Chief Executive Kevin Wakeford, appointed weeks after
CFR dropped its bid, also wants to reorganise the company to
match the decentralised model of Bidvest, which runs more than
300 businesses.
Investors are expecting a lot from Bidvest, which owns about
34 percent of Adcock, because some felt robbed of an easy payout
when it sank CFR's cash-and-shares bid that would have also
pushed Adcock into fast-growing markets in Latin America and
southeast Asia.
Adcock earlier this week flagged a heavy nine-month loss and
gave investors little comfort about when it would start turning
a profit, citing rising operating costs as some of factories ran
at low levels of capacity.
Adcock's profits have fallen by more than 22 percent in the
past five years, while its closest rival, Aspen Pharmacare
, market leader by both revenue and market value, has
booked a nearly six-fold increase thanks to an aggressive
overseas expansion.
Adcock shares have fallen nearly 19 percent over the last
two years, against a 44 percent rise in Johannesburg's All-Share
index. Aspen shares have more than doubled in that
time.
