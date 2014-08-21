JOHANNESBURG Aug 21 South African competition authorities have ordered Bidvest to refrain from cutting jobs at Adcock Ingram, dealing a blow to the conglomerate's plan to turn around the ailing drugmaker in which it hold more than a third stake.

Adcock is trailing rivals such as Aspen Pharmacare as it grapples with slowing sales, over-reliance on a heavily regulated home market and factories that are running below their capacity.

Aspen is in the middle of a turnaround plan led by Bidvest, which torpedoed a $1.2 billion takeover bid by Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals having taken a 34.5 percent stake in Adcock in February.

"The Tribunal decided to approve the proposed transaction subject to the condition that Adcock will not retrench any employees for a period of one year from date of approval of this transaction," the Competition Tribunal said in a statement on Thursday, referring to the stake purchase.

Bidvest had planned to cut at least 51 jobs but later informed the watchdog that the number could be more.

Adcock Chief Executive Kevin Wakeford, appointed weeks after CFR dropped its bid, also wants to reorganise the company to match the decentralised model of Bidvest, which runs more than 300 businesses.

Investors are expecting a lot from Bidvest, which owns about 34 percent of Adcock, because some felt robbed of an easy payout when it sank CFR's cash-and-shares bid that would have also pushed Adcock into fast-growing markets in Latin America and southeast Asia.

Adcock earlier this week flagged a heavy nine-month loss and gave investors little comfort about when it would start turning a profit, citing rising operating costs as some of factories ran at low levels of capacity.

Adcock's profits have fallen by more than 22 percent in the past five years, while its closest rival, Aspen Pharmacare , market leader by both revenue and market value, has booked a nearly six-fold increase thanks to an aggressive overseas expansion.

Adcock shares have fallen nearly 19 percent over the last two years, against a 44 percent rise in Johannesburg's All-Share index. Aspen shares have more than doubled in that time. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Holmes)