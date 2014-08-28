JOHANNESBURG Aug 27 South Africa's No.2
drugmaker Adcock Ingram fell to a hefty loss in the
first nine months of its financial year on Thursday, hit by weak
demand and write-downs related to its restructuring drive.
Adcock, which is in the middle of a turnaround plan led by
top shareholder Bidvest, posted a headline loss of
179.5 cents a share in the nine months to end-June, from a
profit of 271.7 cents a year earlier.
Adcock said it took 281.9 million rand ($27 million) in
write-downs - including some on the value of drug inventory and
plants - following a review of the business launched by Bidvest.
Adcock had underperformed rivals such as Aspen Pharmacare
as it grapples with slowing sales, over-reliance on a
heavily regulated home market and poor distribution network.
Bidvest, a vast conglomerate that spans shipping to
catering, acquired its 34.5 percent stake in Adcock early this
year, blocking a $1.2 billion takeover bid from Chile's CFR
Pharmaceuticals.
Bidvest is looking to turn Adcock around by reorganising it
to match its own decentralised model.
A document from South Africa's competition regulator seen by
Reuters this month said Bidvest intended to increase its stake
to more than 50 percent.
Bidvest has said it has yet to make a decision on whether or
not to make an offer to shareholders.
(1 US dollar = 10.6086 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan and
Ed Stoddard)