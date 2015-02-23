* Bidvest seeks role in pharmaceutical market
* Shares in Adcock jump more than four percent
(Adds analyst comment)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African conglomerate
Bidvest has offered about $515 million for the shares
it does not already own in drugmaker Adcock Ingram in a
new attempt to build a big presence in the pharmaceutical
market.
The deal would give Bidvest a substantial presence in the
generic market, which is set to grow as the government prepares
a national health insurance plan that would rely on the use of
cut-price versions of branded drugs.
Bidvest already owns a 34.5 percent stake in the drugmaker,
which it acquired a year ago, scuppering a rival bid from
Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals.
Adcock is trailing rivals as it struggles with slowing
sales, over-reliance on a heavily regulated home market and
factories that are running below capacity.
Under the latest offer, Bidvest would pay about 6 billion
rand ($515 million), or 52 rand per share, which represents a
3.6 percent premium to Adcock's closing price on Friday.
Shares in Adcock jumped as much as 6.6 percent during the
session. By 1410 GMT, the stock had given up some its gains to
trade 4.3 percent higher at 52.34 rand.
"OPPORTUNISTIC"
Adcock reported a 38 percent rise to 83.8 cents in half-year
headline earnings per share on Monday, a sign that a turnaround
plan that include cost cuts and adopting a centralised business
model is gaining traction.
It has not commented on the Bidvest approach.
"Considering the potential turnaround of the company, I
think it is definitely an opportunistic bid," said Simon Mather,
analyst at Barclays, who has a "neutral" rating on the stock.
"In a more optimistic scenario about the prospects of
Adcock, we got to a fair value of 69.5 rand per share provided
management is able to orchestrate a meaningful turnaround of the
business."
Bidvest's offer values Adcock at around 9.1 billion rand --
below its enterprise value of about 10 billion rand, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Bidvest has been trying to take control of Adcock since
2013, seeing an opportunity to turn around an underperforming
company and add painkillers and cough syrups to its stable of
products.
Last year, it sank a 12.8 billion rand, or 74.5 rand per
share, takeover offer for Adcock from CFR by building a blocking
stake that gave it the current holding.
In March 2013, Bidvest offered a 10 percent premium for a 60
percent stake in Adcock, a bid spurned by Adcock's board at the
time as opportunistic.
($1 = 11.7232 rand)
(Additional reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Jane
Merriman and Keith Weir)