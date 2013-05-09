(Adds background)
JOHANNESBURG May 9 South African drugmaker
Adcock Ingram said on Thursday a rival bid was in the
offing to a $675 million one made by conglomerate Bidvest
, raising the stakes for a possible acquisition and
pushing its share price up almost 8 percent.
Adcock said in a statement it had received non-binding
proposals that could lead to an offer to buy all of, or a
controlling stake, in the company.
The company also said Bidvest had not made any new proposals
since its original bid made this year, which was spurned by the
drugmaker's board.
"The board has previously stated that it will consider any
proposal, made in good faith, which could serve to create value
for Adcock Ingram shareholders and promote the interests of the
company," Adcock said in a statement.
Bidvest said in early April it could turn its bid for Adcock
into a hostile take-over, bucking a history of friendly
acquisitions. Bidvest declined comment on the latest proposal.
Bidvest's cash and share offer of about 61 rand per share
was around 20 percent below what Adcock Ingram should be trading
at based on its most likely earnings growth prospects, according
to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Adcock has underperformed rivals both operationally and in
the stock market in recent years. It has said investments in
factories, acquisitions and distribution partnerships with
global drugmakers have set it up for a turnaround.
The company, which derives 40 percent of its revenue from
pain killers and over-the-counter drugs, was almost exclusively
focused on South Africa, even as rivals like Aspen Pharmacare
have pushed into other markets.
Adcock's share price was up almost 8 percent at 66.72 rand in
afternoon trade in Johannesburg.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, Ed Stoddard and Sherilee
Lakmidas; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)