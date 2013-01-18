BRIEF-Marine Harvest gets 4 development licenses, will appeal rejection of 10
* The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has granted Marine Harvest four development licenses in relation to "the Egg" concept.
JOHANNESBURG Jan 18 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : * Says acquisition of certain assets of cosme farma laboratories limited
(India) * Says the purchase price of ZAR708 million has increased by ZAR37 million to
ZAR745 million
* The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has granted Marine Harvest four development licenses in relation to "the Egg" concept.
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Recasts with official confirmation of death toll, quotes)