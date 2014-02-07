JOAHNNESBURG Feb 7 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
:
* Joint announcement regarding the intended consensual
termination of the TIA between Adcock and CFR
* Have entered into a written agreementfor the consensual
termination of
the tia concluded on 11 September 2013
* Adcock ingram-there is no prospect the special resolutions to
approve scheme
of arrangement will be approved by 75 pct majority
* Aip - neither of the parties shall, subject to certain
exceptions, seek to
enforce any provisions of the tia
* Aip - does not intend to reconvene the combined general
meeting and the
ordinary general meeting to approve the scheme