JOHANNESBURG May 29 South Africa's No.2 drug maker Adcock Ingram posted a 10 percent fall half-year earnings on Tuesday, hit by the loss of high-margin drugs and said it would continue seeking acquisitions in emerging markets.

Adcock, the nation's top over-the-counter drugs maker, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 198.4 cents in the six months to end-March, compared with 220.7 cents a year earlier.

The company said sales increased 5 percent to 2.25 billion rand ($269.67 million).

Adcock has been struggling in recent months after losing three drugs that contribute as much as 200 million rand sales due to safety reasons while the weaker rand and lower consumer demand added to the headwinds.

But the Midrand-based company has been teaming up with global pharmaceuticals companies such as Merck & Co to co-distribute their products in Africa.

Adcock said it would continue looking for acquisition opportunities in emerging markets, particularly Africa and India. ($1=8.3435 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mike Nesbit)