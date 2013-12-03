BRIEF-Valor Holdings to fully buy fisheries firm Honda Suisan
* Says the company is in deal to fully acquire 100 percent stake in fisheries firm Honda Suisan Co Ltd
JOHANNESBURG Dec 3 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : * Says announcement regarding the cash offer by a consortium led by the bidvest
group ltd * Cash offer of ZAR70.00 per ordinary share for up to 34.5 pct of the ordinary
shares, with immediate settlement * Offer is for up to a maximum of 34.5 pct of the ordinary shares and not for 100 pct of Adcock Ingram * Bidvest offering to acquire on a first come first served basis and not pro
rata to existing shareholdings * Says prescribed minimum level of acceptances and no minimum offer period has
been specified * Bidvest consortium may withdraw offer at any time and without reaching the
34.5 pct threshold * Cash offer of ZAR70.00 per share below current value of proposed scheme
consideration offered by cfr pharmaceuticals * Adcock Ingram independent board continues to recommend that Adcock Ingram
shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions * Says no legal proceeding have yet been instituted. * Benefits,potential synergies for Adcock shareholders, who will remain
invested alongside bidvest not clearly articulated
* Orkla, Thon Holding as and Oestfold Energi have signed an agreement with the investment company Jotunfjell partners on the sale of Rygge Sivile Lufthavn as
SYDNEY, April 5 The reopening of Aurizon Holdings Ltd's Blackwater rail line, a key link between coking coal mines and export ports in cyclone-hit northeast Australia, will be delayed after suffering more water damage than expected, according to a source.