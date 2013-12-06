BRIEF-Pinehill Pacific updates on March production numbers
* March crude palm oil production 702.40 MT, March palm kernel production 204.25 MT Source text : (http://bit.ly/2o5WYem) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Dec 6 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : * Says bb investment a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bidvest Group Limited
acquired a beneficial interest in securities * Says beneficial interests in Adcock held by bb investment amounts to 6.80%
SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 Airbnb has reached new deals with dozens of jurisdictions in the United States and France to collect and pay taxes, doubling down on its effort to improve its image with local policymakers even as it face regulatory challenges around the world.