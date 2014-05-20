May 20 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd :

* Shareholders are advised that company is expecting to report a loss per share for interim financial period ended 31 March 2014 of between 24 cents and 25 cents, compared to EPS of 188.0 cents reported for previous comparable six-month period

* Headline loss per share for subject interim financial period is expected to be between 22 cents and 24 cents versus headline EPS of 188.1 cents for previous six-month period