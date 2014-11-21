BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
Nov 21 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd :
* Made approximately R50 mln profit after tax in three month period ended 30 september 2014
* Further advised that company is reviewing structure of BBBEE transaction that was concluded in 2010
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts"