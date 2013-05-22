BRIEF-VP Bank says buyback of shares on standard trading line complete
* VP BANK HAS COMPLETED THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ON THE STANDARD TRADING LINE ANNOUNCED ON 6 JUNE 2016.
JOHANNESBURG May 22 Adcorp Holdings Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share increased by 13% to 236,7 cents * Says revenue for the year increased by 34% to R8,6 billion * Says final dividend declared of 80 cents per share
JOHANNESBURG, May 31 Mozambique's central bank said on Wednesday a local pension fund had agreed to inject $138 million into Moza Banco, the nation's No.4 bank that was bailed out last year following a liquidity crunch.