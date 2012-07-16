A man speaks on a mobile phone in front of a bronze replica of a bull at the gates of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Deutsche Bank remains tactically bullish on Indian shares and recommends investors add risk, after last month upgrading the country's stocks to "buy."

Deutsche says current rally to continue on hopes for policy reforms after presidential elections on Thursday, lower oil prices, and "attractive" valuations.

The investment bank says best stocks to participate in rally are: Tata Steel (TISC.NS), JSW Steel (JSTL.NS), ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS), Axis Bank (AXBK.NS), Yes Bank (YESB.NS), DLF (DLF.NS) and Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS).

Despite recent record share prices among Indian consumer stocks, Deutsche says stay invested, given the government's focus on 'inclusive' growth could intensify ahead of general elections in 2014.

Key beneficiaries should be Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS), Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) and ITC (ITC.NS).

However, Deustche cites risk the government will not be too aggressive with policy reforms ahead of those elections.