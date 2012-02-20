LONDON Feb 20 Geneva-based oil trading
firm Addax & Oryx Group said on Monday it had entered exclusive
negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Emerging Capital
Partners for purchase of its African downstream operations.
"Exclusivity has been granted to Emerging Capital Partners
for the possible acquisition of the supply, storage and
distribution business," a spokeswoman for a firm said by
telephone.
Emerging Capital Partners declined to comment.
Last week, Reuters reported that the private equity firm was
on a shortlist of potential buyers of Addax & Oryx Group assets.