BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces sale of about 13,700 reperforming loans worth $3.036 bln
* Pool of approximately 13,700 loans, totaling $3.036 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
April 16 Carlyle Group LP-owned London taxi operator Addison Lee said it has bought rival Cyclone VIP Cars & Couriers.
The company said buyout of Cyclone, which was formed in 1985 and has about 100 drivers, would strengthen its position in the London private-hire market.
No financial terms were disclosed on the deal, which was the ninth buyout for the taxi operator in five years.
Last year, Addison Lee was being considered for a $1.3 billion takeover by Singapore-based public transportation operator SMRT Corp Ltd.
Private equity firm Carlyle Group bought a significant stake in the company in 2013, which provides private hire services in London and the South East of England, for 300 million pounds ($447.90 million)
($1 = 0.6698 pounds) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Bids are due on three larger pools on June 1 and on community impact pools on June 14.