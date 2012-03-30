* Pre-approval sets up bank to issue Additional Tier 1 with
equity conversion
* Final EBA approval for new hybrid instruments still months
away
By Helene Durand
LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Swedbank's move to win
shareholders' pre-approval to issue convertible instruments
could be replicated by other European banks that want
flexibility to raise hybrid debt once the regulatory fog lifts.
The Swedish bank received clearance from its shareholders on
Tuesday to issue up to USD1.5bn equivalent in convertible
instruments and said it would look to issue once there was
certainty on the regulatory framework.
European banks have been in limbo for months, as they wait
for various European bodies to put the final touches to CRD4,
the European version of Basel 3.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) - which was charged
with drafting many of the technical standards for new-style bank
capital instruments - is set to release an eagerly anticipated
consultation paper in April, which some bankers hope will give
much-needed clarity to get the hybrid market restarted.
However, others believe it could be some time before this
happens as the consultation process is expected to last three
months, and anything that is agreed will then have to be
finalised at the EU level by the European Commission and the
European Council. They agree, however, that issuers need to
think ahead in order to move fast when clarity emerges.
"For any bank looking at issuing Additional Tier 1 with
conversion into equity early next year, they need to get
shareholders' approval now," said a hybrid solutions specialist.
"What gets approved in the AGM lasts for some time and no bank
would want to do an extraordinary AGM to get shareholders
approval for issuance of hybrids."
He added that most banks in Europe thinking of using this
style of equity conversion would need to get approval, otherwise
they would have no legal basis to issue the shares.
Another banker said Swedbank's move mirrors that of Credit
Suisse in its 2010 AGM. It went on to privately place contingent
capital with two of its key shareholders.
Sweden's banks have been asked by the regulator to hold 12%
of Core Tier 1 capital by 2015. Thomas Backteman, a spokesman
for Swedbank told Reuters that the bank's board received
approval to issue bonds equal to a maximum of 10% of the bank's
outstanding shares.
Swedbank expects the Swedish regulator to make a decision on
new-style hybrids after a Europe-wide recommendation this
summer.
Once clarified, the bank would likely issue the new deal in
two tranches, one for institutions and a smaller piece for
retail investors, he said.
Deals sold under CDR4 will be different from the contingent
capital instruments launched by UBS and Credit Suisse. Apart
from Switzerland, no other European regulator has opined on
contingent capital.
Additional Tier 1 is expected to be part of the European
bank capital armoury and will be able to absorb losses either
through equity conversion or permanent write-down if a bank is
non-viable. On a going-concern basis, the threshold for
so-called loss-absorption will be 5.125% of Core Tier 1,
compared to 7% for Swiss banks.
WRITE-UP AN OPTION?
For banks that have missed the AGM window, there might be
another route however. Bankers expect that on a going-concern
basis, the EBA will permit Additional Tier 1 instruments to also
losses to be temporary and for write-up features to be allowed,
potentially making them a lot more palatable for institutional
investors.
However, jumping over the hurdles to make this type of
structure work for issuers is not easy. Accounting treatment of
bank capital instruments with temporary write-down is not as
favourable as those with permanent write-down.
Meanwhile, how the instruments get accounted matters when it
comes to hedging. If accounted as equity, they cannot be hedged
which is a problem for banks that want a currency or interest
rate swap on a deal as it can create volatility in its P&L.
Still bankers remain optimistic. "Once we have clarity from
the EBA, it will give national regulators more freedom to
discuss structures with banks," said a hybrid solutions banker.
"Having said that, it might be that if issuers can't be sure
that they get 100% regulatory treatment, the pipeline might
shrink."
Bankers are eager for clarity to emerge soon as private bank
investors have been very receptive to most hybrid structures
this year with transactions for the likes of Banco do Brasil or
Swiss Re attracting huge order books.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)