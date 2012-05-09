YAOUNDE May 9 Morroco's leading home builder
Addoha Group will start construction of a 20 million
euro ($25.9 million) cement plant this month in Cameroon's
economic capital Douala, the company said on Wednesday, in one
of its first international ventures.
The plant will start up in December and produce some 500,000
tonnes of cement per year, Addoha Group President Anas Sefrioui
said over state radio after a meeting with Cameroon President
Paul Biya.
He added that Addoha intends to invest in the construction
of low cost housing in the central African country "so as to
give Cameroonians the opportunity to have comfortable lodgings".
He gave no further details that aspect of the project.
Addoha is Morroco's top property developer but is seeking to
expand its business into West and Central Africa. It said in its
most recent earnings statement in March that it is seeking to
enter the real estate markets in Ivory Coast and Guinea amid
growing demand for housing.
Cameroon currently has only one cement producing company,
CIMENCAM, with output of about 1 million tonnes from two plants.
Nigeria's Dangote Group inked an agreement with Cameroon
last year to set up a 1.5 million tonne per year cement factory
in Douala, though construction work has been delayed due to a
legal dispute over land rights.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)