RABAT, Sept 28 Addoha, Morocco's
biggest property developer by market value, posted a 17.9
percent rise in its first-half net profit after sales increased,
joining smaller listed rivals in posting some of the best profit
growths in the Casablanca bourse.
In a published statement, Addoha said it had made 567
million dirhams ($65.7 million) consolidated net profit in the
six months to end-June, on turnover up 9.8 percent to 3.1
billion dirhams.
Addoha shares were down 1.7 percent at 1152 GMT.
($1 = 8.6301 Moroccan dirhams)
