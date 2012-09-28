(Adds details and background)
RABAT, Sept 28 Addoha, Morocco's
biggest property developer by market value, posted a 17.9
percent annual rise in its first-half net profit on Friday
thanks to an increase in sales.
It joined other property developers in posting some of the
best results for the period among companies listed on the
Casablanca bourse.
In a published statement, Addoha said it had made 567
million dirhams ($65.7 million) consolidated net profit in the
six months to end-June, on turnover up 9.8 percent to 3.1
billion dirhams.
Shares in the company were down 1.7 percent at 1342 GMT.
The firm sold about 12,200 low-income housing units and
about 1,000 housing units for high-end customers during the
first half of 2012. That compared with the sale of 9,100 mostly
low-income housing units in the first half of 2011.
Property developers in the north African country have in
recent years put more focus on low-income housing developments.
Authorities have offered incentives, covering up to 25 percent
of production costs, in an attempt to stop the spread of slums
and address a housing shortage estimated at 850,000 units.
The debt crisis in the euro zone has also hit demand for
up-market housing development projects.
Addoha has established itself as a leader in social housing
projects. Last year, it signed a government contract to build
37,000 housing units for army personnel, angering some of its
rivals who criticised the absence of a tender process.
Despite macroeconomic hardships and a chronic shortage in
domestic liquidity that impacted mortgage loans' growth,
property developers in Morocco posted strong profit growth
during the first half, beating top players in the banking and
cement industries.
Addoha's biggest listed rival Alliances posted a 48
percent rise in net profit at 388 million dirhams for a 14
percent increase in turnover to 1.68 billion dirhams. Another
rival, Compagnie Generale Immobiliere, saw its net
profit rise 17 percent during the first half for a 2 percent
rise in sales.
($1 = 8.6301 Moroccan dirhams)
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Pravin Char)