RABAT, Sept 30 Addoha, Morocco's
biggest property developer by market value, reported a 1 percent
rise in first-half net profit as it cut debt and bolstered its
cashflow.
The company said it made a net profit of 614 million
Moroccan dirham ($63.4 million) while consolidated revenue rose
by 0.5 percent to 3.38 billion dirhams.
After a 40 percent drop in profit in 2014, Addoha launched a
plan to reduce its debt and regenerate its cashflow by selling
lands and properties.
Total debt fell 11 percent to 8.3 billion dirhams in the
first six months of 2015, it said. Operating cashflow rose 202
percent to 1.7 billion dirhams, it added.
Addoha shares have lost around 50 percent of their value in
the past 12 months, data compiled by Reuters showed. They rose
1.5 percent to 25.5 dirhams on Wednesday after the results
announcement.
The company sold 9,063 properties in the first six months of
the year, down from 9,641 in the same period of last year, with
71 percent of its sales revenues coming from low-income housing
encouraged by the government through tax breaks.
The government has been striving to build low-income housing
developments in an attempt to stop the spread of slums, mainly
in the city of Casablanca. But under pressure to cut deficits,
it has been reducing its spending in the last two years, putting
pressure on housebuilders' margins.
($1 = 9.6896 Moroccan dirham)
