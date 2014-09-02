BRIEF-City Union Bank reappoints N. Kamakodi as MD & CEO
N. Kamakodi , MD & CEO of the bank has been reappointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three yrs
Sept 2 AD. Dragowski :
* Said on Monday it reported H1 revenue was 5.5 million zlotys versus 6 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 operating loss was 353,000 versus loss of 618,000 a year ago
* Said H1 net loss was 436,000 zlotys versus loss of 804,000 zlotys a year ago
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share