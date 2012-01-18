* Q2 l-f-l sales up 3.6 percent
* Says potential for further operating margin decline in H2
LONDON Jan 18 British pubs firm JD
Wetherspoon said its operating margin declined in the
second quarter of its fiscal year and will come under further
pressure in the second half due to continuing cost increases.
"We expect the operating margin for the half year ending 22
January 2012 to be slightly below that achieved in the first
quarter of this financial year, with the potential for further
decline in the second half of this financial year due to
continuing cost increases," it said in a statement.
The company, which has over 830 pubs across Britain, said in
November that its operating margin was 9.3 percent in the first
quarter, about 0.2 percentage points lower than in its last
fiscal year.
Wetherspoon said on Wednesday it was facing cost increases
resulting from government legislation, including further
increases to excise duty, business rates and carbon tax.
In an interview with Reuters last Friday, Wetherspoon's
Chairman and Founder Tim Martin said the company is ready to
scale back its expansion plans, blaming a tough tax regime for
exacerbating already dire trading conditions.
Wetherspoon said sales at its pubs open more than a year
were up 3.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Jan. 15, an acceleration
on growth of 1.1 percent in the first quarter, reflecting a weak
comparative period last year when snow affected sales.
The company has been one of the better performing pub chains
throughout the economic downturn, with its food-and-drink offers
such as a curry and beer for 5.49 pounds ($8.43) proving popular
with cash-strapped customers.
Market expectations for Wetherspoon's full-year pretax
profit currently range between 65.1 million and 71.3 million
pounds, with the average forecast standing at 68.6 million,
according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 17 analysts.
Shares in Wetherspoon closed on Tuesday at 416.7 pence,
valuing the business at 551 million pounds.