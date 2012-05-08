* Q1 net income 112 mln euros vs 100 mln forecast

* Sales up 2 pct to 5.035 bln euros

* Europe challenging, sees N. America holding up

* Shares rise 2.6 pct, outperform sector (Adds CFO quotes, analyst, shares)

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, May 8 Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, pledged to keep a firm grip on costs as it grapples with weak demand in parts of Europe.

The Swiss company on Tuesday beat first-quarter profit forecasts as robust results in North America and Germany helped offset weakness in its biggest market, France.

Adecco, which is providing staff for the London 2012 Olympics, said it expects conditions in Europe to remain tough and is prepared to cut costs.

"For us, more important than growth for the full year is a clear commitment to focus on disciplined pricing and taking out measures on the cost side when needed," Chief Financial Officer Dominik de Daniel told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Dutch Rival Randstad has warned of uncertain developments in Europe, while U.S. competitor ManpowerGroup Inc forecast a double-digit decline in Southern Europe in the second quarter.

Unemployment in the euro zone equaled a 15-year high in March with a slump in factory activity and worsening business sentiment suggesting no let-up in the number of job losses soon.

De Maeseneire said Adecco was gaining market share in Germany, Europe's economic powerhouse, and Austria while southern Europe was experiencing a slowdown.

In France, Adecco's biggest market with a quarter of group sales, first-quarter revenue fell 10 percent year-on-year, underperforming the market. Revenue in Iberia and Italy dropped 9 percent and 2 percent respectively.

In North America, the group's second-biggest market, revenue rose 1 percent, while in Germany and Austria revenue rose 10 percent, driven by strong demand from the automotive sector.

Shares in Adecco were trading up 2.6 percent at 40.28 Swiss francs by 0912 GMT, outperforming a 1.3 percent weaker European industrial goods and services index

Adecco's gross margin rose 80 basis points to 18.2 percent, as its more lucrative professional staffing business outpaced general staffing.

De Daniel said he expects professional staffing to perform better than general staffing this year, particularly in Germany and North America.

"The outlook varies according to geographies with first-quarter trends continued; mix continues to move favourably," Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth, who has a "hold" on the stock, said in a note.

Total sales rose 2 percent to 5.035 billion euros ($6.57 billion), but were down 1 percent excluding acquisitions and currency impact. Revenues in April were also a "touch lower", de Daniel said.

First-quarter net income rose 12 percent to 112 million euros ($146.15 million), beating the average forecast of 100 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Adecco said it was well on track to meet its mid-term EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) margin target of above 5.5 percent.

($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Erica Billingham)