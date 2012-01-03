(Adds details, background)

ZURICH Jan 3 Adecco, the world's biggest staffing group, said on Tuesday it would buy Japan-based VSN inc for an enterprise value of 90 million euros to double its exposure to professional staffing services in the world's second largest staffing market.

Adecco, which competes with Dutch group Randstad and Manpower, said it expected cost synergies of some 2 million euros from the deal.

Tokyo-based VSN inc generated revenues of 157 million euros in 2010 and is focused on the engineering sector, Adecco said. The deal is expected to close within the first half of 2012.

Adecco's general staffing business has continued to outpace its more lucrative professionals staffing business in recent quarters, which has weighed on margins.

Combining the two companies should help double the group's exposure to the professional staffing market, which represents some 9 percent of Adecco's total revenues in Japan, it said.

Adecco said the deal was being financed through existing cash. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Cowell)