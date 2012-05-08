ZURICH May 8 Adecco, the world's
largest staffing company, said on Tuesday it expects the Europe
to remain challenging while its second-biggest market, North
America, would hold up well, after first-quarter net profit beat
expectations.
Net income in the first quarter rose 12 percent to 112
million euros ($146.15 million), outpacing the average analyst
forecast of 100 million euros in a Reuters poll.
"We are off to a good start in 2012. Q1 2012 revenues are
nearly at the same level as in Q1 2011, a solid result when
considering the economic headwinds we face in Europe," Chief
Executive Patrick De Maeseneire said in a statement.
"Our revenues in North America continued to hold up well,"
he said.
Sales rose to 2 percent to 5.035 billion euros, also beating
the 4.991 billion forecast in the poll.
Dutch Rival Randstad has warned of uncertain
developments in Europe, while U.S. competitor ManpowerGroup Inc
forecast a double-digit decline in Southern Europe in
the second quarter.
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)