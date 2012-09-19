ZURICH, Sept 19 Adecco, the world' largest
temporary staffing company, said the pace of slowdown in organic
revenues had accelerated in the first two months of the
third-quarter driven by France and Japan.
The Zurich-based company said in a statement ahead of their
investor day that revenues fell 4.5 percent on an organic base
in July and August, up from a 4 percent fall in the
second-quarter.
Nonetheless, the company confirmed its goals to achieve an
earnings before interest tax and appreciation (EBITA) margin of
over 5.5 percent midterm.
Adecco generates roughly 60 percent of its sales in Europe
and has strong exposure to markets in Southern Europe where
governments are imposing searing budget cuts and battling record
high unemployment.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)