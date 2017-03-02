BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
ZURICH, March 2 British firms, especially financial groups, are filling fewer permanent positions as they wait to see what happens once the country triggers its exit from the European Union, staffing group Adecco's CEO said on Thursday.
"We see companies waiting to make decisions on new hiring, as they expect (Brexit) Article 50 to be triggered in the coming months. They want to have more clarity about the future," Alain Dehaze told Reuters after releasing fourth-quarter results.
A 15 percent fall in Britain's permanent placement business in the fourth quarter -- accelerating from a 5 percent drop in the third quarter -- was especially related to a decrease in financial services in London, he said, as well as some savings made in government auditing.
Dehaze also said it was premature to note any jump in U.S. infrastructure hiring under U.S. President Donald Trump.
"We're all waiting to get more clarity about what kind of investment will be done and when," he said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)
