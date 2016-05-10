(Recasts with CEO comments, adds market reaction)
ZURICH May 10 Speculation that Britain might
vote to leave the European Union in a referendum next month is
hitting demand for highly-skilled finance jobs in the country,
the world's biggest staffing agency Adecco said on
Tuesday.
Uncertainty over the outcome of the June 23 referendum
contributed to a 6 percent drop in revenues at Adecco's
professional staffing business in the UK and Ireland in the
first three months of the year, the Swiss company said.
"We see growing uncertainty having a negative impact mainly
in the recruitment of highly skilled people in finance," Chief
Executive Alain Dehaze told Reuters.
"In the normal, permanent recruitment, we don't see any
material impact."
While Adecco filled fewer IT, finance and legal jobs in
Britain last quarter, general staffing was up 12 percent.
Adecco made about 10 percent of its revenues in the UK and
Ireland in the first quarter, and its exposure is set to rise.
In March it announced the acquisition of British recruitment
firm Penna to boost its professional staffing business there.
Adecco said it expected to close the acquisition on Tuesday.
Group revenues rose 4 percent in underlying terms to 5.3
billion euros ($6 billion) in the first quarter, slightly ahead
of analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll.
Net profit fell 10 percent to 144 million euros as a higher
tax rate, interest expenses and more public holidays took a
chunk out of gross margins.
Adecco's shares fell 2.3 percent in early trading .
The company confirmed its target for an earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of 4.5-5 percent
through 2020. In the first quarter, the EBITA margin fell 30
basis points to 4.3 percent.
($1 = 0.8794 euros)
