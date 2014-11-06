* Q3 net profit 198 mln euros vs 200 mln poll f'cast
* Underlying revenue up 4 pct at 5.19 billion euros
* Confirms target for 2015 EBITA margin of over 5 pct
* Shares fall 1.7 pct, underperform sector
(Adds CEO, CFO comments, analyst, shares, details)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Nov 6 Adecco, the world's
biggest staffing firm by sales, posted a sharper than expected
slowdown in third-quarter revenue growth, hurt by a weak
performance in France and Germany where the economic outlook has
darkened.
Much of Europe, which accounts for about 60 percent of
Adecco's revenue, is struggling to maintain economic growth at
the moment, with a recent survey showing euro zone business
activity grew at a sluggish rate in October.
Bleaker growth prospects prompted some companies to take on
fewer part-time staff, Adecco said, and some analysts caution
this could threaten its profitability target for next year,
which hinges on a pick-up in the region's economic growth.
"Management continues to expect an acceleration in growth in
2015 but we believe that is looking increasingly unlikely, given
falling European GDP forecasts," Bank of America Merrill Lynch
analyst Nicholas de la Grense, who has a "neutral" rating on the
stock, wrote in a note.
On Tuesday, the European Commission warned the euro zone
will need another year to reach even a modest level of economic
growth.
Still, Adecco's Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire
remained convinced the group would achieve its target for an
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of
above 5.5. percent for 2015.
"With a GDP level above 1 percent, we've always said we
could have mid-to-high single digit growth in our business and
that's foreseen for next year," he told Reuters in an interview.
Excluding currency effects, revenues rose 4 percent to 5.19
billion euros ($6.49 billion), a slight deceleration from the
five percent underlying growth seen in the second quarter.
In September and October revenue growth slowed further to
around 2 percent, hurt by a lower-than-expected seasonal pick-up
after the summer break in France and in Germany.
The slowdown unsettled investors, who sent shares in the
company down 1.7 percent to 63.40 Swiss francs by 0903 GMT,
having fallen as much as 3 percent in early trade. The European
industrial goods and services sector index was flat.
FRENCH AND GERMAN WOES
Slowing growth in France, Adecco's biggest market, has been
a drag on recent results. Revenues in France fell 3 percent in
the three months to the end of September compared to flat sales
in the second quarter.
Chief Financial Officer Dominik de Daniel said the decline
was largely due to weak hiring in the construction sector, where
revenues dropped 11 percent.
In Germany, the traditional powerhouse of the European
economy, revenues inched up just 1 percent as some clients
postponed investments and delayed projects.
"Due to geopolitical uncertainties, there's some hesitation
in Germany to take on additional temporary workers," de Daniel
said, noting weak demand in the automotive and machinery
sectors.
In contrast, revenues in Iberia, where labour costs have
fallen as a result of reforms, jumped 21 percent as
export-oriented companies hired workers.
Adecco said it would keep a tight control on costs to ride
out the economic uncertainty. Excluding one-off items and
restructuring costs its EBITA margin rose 40 basis points to 5.4
percent in the third quarter.
Net profit increased 4 percent from the same period a year
earlier to 198 million euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll had
forecast sales of 5.24 billion euros and net profit of 200
million.
De Maeseneire ruled out any acquisitions in its staffing
business until at least the end of 2015. The company announced a
new 250 million euro buyback scheme, once its current buyback
programme ends. Up to now it has acquired 4.3 million shares for
239 million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Vincent Baby)