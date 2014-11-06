* Q3 net profit 198 mln euros vs 200 mln poll f'cast

* Underlying revenue up 4 pct at 5.19 billion euros

* Confirms target for 2015 EBITA margin of over 5 pct

* Shares fall 1.7 pct, underperform sector (Adds CEO, CFO comments, analyst, shares, details)

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, Nov 6 Adecco, the world's biggest staffing firm by sales, posted a sharper than expected slowdown in third-quarter revenue growth, hurt by a weak performance in France and Germany where the economic outlook has darkened.

Much of Europe, which accounts for about 60 percent of Adecco's revenue, is struggling to maintain economic growth at the moment, with a recent survey showing euro zone business activity grew at a sluggish rate in October.

Bleaker growth prospects prompted some companies to take on fewer part-time staff, Adecco said, and some analysts caution this could threaten its profitability target for next year, which hinges on a pick-up in the region's economic growth.

"Management continues to expect an acceleration in growth in 2015 but we believe that is looking increasingly unlikely, given falling European GDP forecasts," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Nicholas de la Grense, who has a "neutral" rating on the stock, wrote in a note.

On Tuesday, the European Commission warned the euro zone will need another year to reach even a modest level of economic growth.

Still, Adecco's Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire remained convinced the group would achieve its target for an earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of above 5.5. percent for 2015.

"With a GDP level above 1 percent, we've always said we could have mid-to-high single digit growth in our business and that's foreseen for next year," he told Reuters in an interview.

Excluding currency effects, revenues rose 4 percent to 5.19 billion euros ($6.49 billion), a slight deceleration from the five percent underlying growth seen in the second quarter.

In September and October revenue growth slowed further to around 2 percent, hurt by a lower-than-expected seasonal pick-up after the summer break in France and in Germany.

The slowdown unsettled investors, who sent shares in the company down 1.7 percent to 63.40 Swiss francs by 0903 GMT, having fallen as much as 3 percent in early trade. The European industrial goods and services sector index was flat.

FRENCH AND GERMAN WOES

Slowing growth in France, Adecco's biggest market, has been a drag on recent results. Revenues in France fell 3 percent in the three months to the end of September compared to flat sales in the second quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Dominik de Daniel said the decline was largely due to weak hiring in the construction sector, where revenues dropped 11 percent.

In Germany, the traditional powerhouse of the European economy, revenues inched up just 1 percent as some clients postponed investments and delayed projects.

"Due to geopolitical uncertainties, there's some hesitation in Germany to take on additional temporary workers," de Daniel said, noting weak demand in the automotive and machinery sectors.

In contrast, revenues in Iberia, where labour costs have fallen as a result of reforms, jumped 21 percent as export-oriented companies hired workers.

Adecco said it would keep a tight control on costs to ride out the economic uncertainty. Excluding one-off items and restructuring costs its EBITA margin rose 40 basis points to 5.4 percent in the third quarter.

Net profit increased 4 percent from the same period a year earlier to 198 million euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 5.24 billion euros and net profit of 200 million.

De Maeseneire ruled out any acquisitions in its staffing business until at least the end of 2015. The company announced a new 250 million euro buyback scheme, once its current buyback programme ends. Up to now it has acquired 4.3 million shares for 239 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Vincent Baby)