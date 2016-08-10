* Q2 net profit 190 mln euros vs poll average 188 mln
* Revenue 5.70 bln euros, in line with poll avg
* Revenue up in France, UK and Ireland
(Recasts with CEO comments, adds market reaction)
By Michael Shields and Rupert Pretterklieber
ZURICH, Aug 10 Adecco has not been hit
so far by Britons' vote in June to leave the European Union,
Chief Executive Alain Dehaze said on Wednesday, forecasting
modest growth ahead for the world's biggest staffing group.
"We don't see any material impact of Brexit, either in the
UK or in the neighbouring countries and the UK's trading
partners," he told Reuters after the company posted in-line
results for the second quarter.
Adjusted for trading days, Adecco generated organic revenue
growth of 3 percent in the quarter, in line with rival Randstad.
Volume growth in July was similar to June, it added.
Organic revenue in the United Kingdom and Ireland, its
third-biggest market, rose a headline 6 percent as growth in
professional staffing and information technology helped offset a
decline in finance and legal.
In France, its biggest single market, growth was recovering
after a May marred by strikes and bad weather.
"We have seen a continuation of this modest growth and slow
recovery in France in the month of July and also since the
beginning of August," Dehaze said, adding September would be key
as clients return from holidays and size up their order books.
Staffing companies are seen as bellwethers for the broader
economy, with companies often taking on temporary staff at the
beginning of a recovery or releasing temporary workers when a
downturn begins to bite.
Adecco's stock has been one of the weakest performers among
Swiss blue chips this year, losing more than a fifth as
investors took fright over uncertainty in the wake of events
like the Brexit vote. The shares were up 1.6 percent at 55.55
Swiss francs at 0836 GMT.
Dehaze gave a moderately upbeat assessment of market
conditions. "The growth is continuing. It is modest growth, 4
percent organic, but we don't see any slowdown with a France
that is robust, a little bit softer in North America."
Revenue in North America eased 1 percent in the quarter, and
its operating margin there also contracted year on year.
Dehaze said Adecco was "absolutely not" under pressure to
act after Randstad, the second-largest staffing group,
announced plans to buy Monster Worldwide, the dotcom-era
survivor that owns Monsterboard and Jobs.com, for $429 million
in cash and assumed debt.
Adecco already had a strong digital offering, he said, and
was teaming up with partners pursuing disruptive technologies in
areas such as big data and artificial intelligence.
Adecco's net profit rose to 190 million euros ($211.8
million), just ahead of the average estimate of 188 million
euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales rose a reported 2 percent to 5.70 billion euros, in
line with the poll estimate. Its margin on earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation and before one-offs improved 10
basis points to 5.0 percent.
Netherlands-based Randstad reported 11 percent higher core
earnings during its second quarter, while
Wisconsin-based Manpower cited softening demand when it
posted a 3 percent increase in revenue last month.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
(Editing by Maria Sheahan and Susan Thomas)