(Adds comments from CEO, share price reaction)
By John Revill
ZURICH Nov 8 Adecco said Britain's
vote to quit the European Union has had only a limited negative
impact on hiring, so far, though it could eventually help the
largest staffing company's business in the country as the weaker
pound supports exports.
Zurich-based Adecco on Tuesday reported a 4 percent revenue
increase from Britain and Ireland, when currency effects were
stripped out, during its latest quarter, and said revenue growth
had speeded up in October, CEO Alain Dehaze said.
"Overall our UK business has given us good growth and
there's good momentum going into the fourth quarter," Dehaze
told Reuters in an interview.
The effect of June's Brexit vote had so far been limited to
weaker hiring in the financial sector, London and among
permanent employees, a trend which the company was keeping an
eye on, the executive said.
He said it would take time for Britain to negotiate its exit
from the EU, while some companies particularly in the export and
tourism sectors were starting to benefit from the weaker pound
which makes exports cheaper.
"We have seen no big effects from Brexit elsewhere and we
don't expect to for some time, if there are any effects," Dehaze
said.
Dehaze's view on Britain echoed that of Adecco's Dutch rival
Randstad, which posted a 1 percent increase in organic
revenue from Britain in its latest figures, although U.S.
staffing company Manpower reported a 3 percent decline
there.
Adecco on Tuesday reported weaker-than-expected profit in
the three months ended Sept. 30, with earnings before interest,
tax and amortisation falling 10 percent to 294 million euros
($324.63 million).
Still, shares were 0.5 percent higher in early trading as
investors were cheered by a revenue pick-up in September, when
sales growth accelerated to 4 percent from a 3 percent rise for
the quarter as a whole.
September is seen is as a crucial month for the hiring
industry, with employers deciding how many new employees they
may need after examining their order books on their return from
the summer holidays.
Still Adecco cautioned about an uncertain hiring environment
moving forward. Elections are due next year in Germany, France
and the Netherlands while Italy will hold a referendum on
constitutional reforms in December.
"We are living in a world of volatility and uncertainty,
especially with the upcoming elections," said Dehaze.
"Sometimes it can lead to less permanent hiring, that means
more temporary hiring," he said. "Sometimes it means less
restructuring and large-scale hiring."
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Reporting by John Revill and Ruppert Pretterklieber; Editing
by Michael Shields and Adrian Croft)