BRIEF-Williams partners initiates senior notes offering
* To use proceeds of offering for repayment of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2023, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH May 7 Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, said it expects more favourable economic conditions towards the end of the year, as it posted a 40 percent drop in first-quarter profit.
The euro zone's dogged debt crisis has paralysed European job markets, squeezing revenues at staffing firms like Adecco and rivals Dutch peer Randstad and U.S.-based ManpowerGroup Inc.
Adecco's first-quarter net profit fell to 67 million euros ($87.48 million), undershooting the average forecast of 80.1 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Revenues fell 7 percent organically, partly hit by fewer trading days in the quarter, making it the fifth consecutive quarter of contraction.
* To use proceeds of offering for repayment of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2023, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Dynamics awarded $244 million U.S. Navy training services contract