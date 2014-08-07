ZURICH Aug 7 Adecco, the world's
largest staffing company, said underlying revenue growth slowed
slightly to 5 percent in the second-quarter, underscoring the
fragility of Europe's touch-and-go economic recovery.
The staffing sector is generally seen as a barometer of
economic health, since companies tend to hire temporary workers
at the beginning of a recovery when most businesses are
reluctant to commit to full-time hiring.
Adecco's underlying revenues, excluding currency moves, rose
5 percent in the second quarter to 4.99 billion euros, falling
slightly shy of the average analyst forecast for 5.07 billion in
a Reuters poll.
Net profit rose 15 percent to 145 million euros, in line
with the analyst consensus.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)