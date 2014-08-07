ZURICH Aug 7 Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, said underlying revenue growth slowed slightly to 5 percent in the second-quarter, underscoring the fragility of Europe's touch-and-go economic recovery.

The staffing sector is generally seen as a barometer of economic health, since companies tend to hire temporary workers at the beginning of a recovery when most businesses are reluctant to commit to full-time hiring.

Adecco's underlying revenues, excluding currency moves, rose 5 percent in the second quarter to 4.99 billion euros, falling slightly shy of the average analyst forecast for 5.07 billion in a Reuters poll.

Net profit rose 15 percent to 145 million euros, in line with the analyst consensus.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)