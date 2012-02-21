Adele performs ''Rolling in the Deep'' at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LONDON Global chart sensation Adele looks set to eclipse Ed Sheeran at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday as British pop gears up for its biggest night of the year.

Fresh from her sweep of six Grammys in the United States, the 23-year-old Londoner is favourite to add at least two BRITs to her awards cabinet -- best British female act and the coveted best album prize for "21".

And few would be surprised to see her walk away with the best single honour for "Someone Like You".

Adele, shortlisted for three BRIT awards and due to perform at the O2 Arena later on Tuesday, trailed Ed Sheeran, the 21-year-old singer/songwriter, who garnered four nominations.

He is contesting best album ("+") and best single ("The A Team") as well as best British male solo artist and British breakthrough act.

Recognisable by his unkempt red hair, the video for "Lego House" featured Harry Potter star Rupert Grint -- with whom he bears a passing resemblance -- as an obsessive fan.

His album "+" has sold a million copies, and while he is followed by hoards of fans known as "Sheeranators", he has yet to convince some critics that he lives up to the hype.

Sheeran will performing on the night alongside Adele, Rihanna, Coldplay, Noel Gallagher, Florence & The Machine, Bruno Mars and Blur, who will receive an outstanding contribution award.

Other BRIT nominees include Jessie J, who is up for three awards, and veteran Kate Bush, shortlisted for best female, sealing a remarkable comeback.

Florence & The Machine and Coldplay are each nominated twice, as are Emeli Sande, this year's Critics' Choice winner, and Americans Bon Iver and Aloe Blacc.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White)