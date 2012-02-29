Adele reacts as she holds her award for best British album of the year during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LOS ANGELES Three new albums and fans of the late Whitney Houston were unable to oust Adele from her top spot on the Billboard 200 chart on Wednesday, as the British singer notched a 22nd week at No. 1 with her Grammy-winning record "21."

The multi-platinum "21" has sold more than 7.6 million copies in the U.S. since its release in February 2012 and continued strong sales with 296,000 copies snapped up by listeners last week.

The last album to sit at No. 1 for more than 22 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart was Prince & The Revolution's "Purple Rain," which topped the chart between 1984 and 1985.

The highest new entry came from New York alternative-pop band Fun., whose sophomore album "Some Nights" debuted at No. 3, selling 69,000 copies in its first week. The band also scored the No. 1 spot on the digital songs chart with "We Are Young" featuring Janelle Monae, which was featured in a Chevrolet commercial during this year's Superbowl.

Rapper Tyga came in at No. 4 with his debut album "Careless World," while hip-hop duo Chiddy Bang landed at No. 8 with debut album "Breakfast."

Late singer Whitney Houston's greatest hits compilation retained the No. 2 slot, selling 173,000 copies, while the "Bodyguard" soundtrack featuring one of her biggest hits, "I Will Always Love You," hit No. 6 with 46,000 copies and her self-titled album claimed the No. 9 spot, selling 29,000 copies.

The surge in Houston's other albums this week comes after stores rolled out copies of her records following her sudden death on February 11 in a Beverly Hills hotel.

Digital sales of the late singer's tracks fell, however, as none of her songs featured in the top 10 of the Digital Songs chart this week.

