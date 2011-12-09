LOS ANGELES British singer Adele has became the first artist to secure three milestones on the iTunes music chart, scoring 2011's top-selling single, top-selling album and being named the iTunes Artist of the Year, the music company said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old singer's single "Rolling in the Deep" beat stiff competition from Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, LMFAO and CeeLo Green in the top-selling songs category, while her album "21" was able to surpass records from Mumford & Sons, Lil Wayne, Coldplay and Kanye West and Jay-Z.

The iTunes Rewind list highlights the year's most downloaded items from Apple Inc's iTunes stores but the company did not give sales figures.

Rock group Foo Fighters' seventh studio album "Wasting Light" was named Album of the Year, while rapper Nicki Minaj was given the Breakthrough Artist of the Year title, while Los Angeles indie rock group Foster The People achieved the Song of the Year title with "Pumped Up Kicks."

David Fincher's 2010 film "The Social Network" topped the best-selling film list, while BBC's "Doctor Who" series was the top-selling television series, and the "Angry Birds" game was named the top-selling paid app for iPhone and iPad.