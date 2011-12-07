LOS ANGELES British singer Adele continued on her train of success on Wednesday as Rolling Stone magazine named her album "21" and single "Rolling In The Deep" the best of 2011.

Adele, who received six Grammy nominations last week, was chosen by Rolling Stone editors for her multi-platinum selling sophomore album -- officially the U.K's best selling album of the 21st century and 2011's best-selling album in the United States.

" '21' was this year's most stunning pop success, transmuting the young Brit's personal sorrow -- the collapse of an 18-month relationship -- into a 13-million-selling smash that leapt across borders and oceans and united everyone from teeny-boppers to baby boomers to hip-hop-heads," said Rolling Stone editors.

Jay-Z and Kanye West's "Watch The Throne," came second on the album list, followed by Paul Simon's "So Beautiful or So What" at No. 3, Fleet Foxes "Helplessness Blues" at No. 4 and Radiohead's eighth studio album "The King of Limbs" rounding out the top five.

Adele's song "Rolling In The Deep," was named the best single of 2011 by the magazine, as editors described it as the "breakup scorcher to beat all breakup scorchers."

Jay-Z and Kanye West's "Ni**as in Paris" clocked in at No. 2, while Britney Spears' "'Til The World Ends" made No. 3 on the list, Foo Fighters' "These Days" at No. 4 and Paul Simon's "Rewrite" at No. 5.

As well as compiling the album and singles lists, Rolling Stone editors also chose "Drive," starring Ryan Gosling, as the best film of 2011.

The full list will be available on newsstands and online on December 9.