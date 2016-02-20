(Recasts with judge's order to release Rigas, possible timing
of Rigas release)
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Feb 19 A federal judge on Friday
ordered the release from prison of John Rigas, the Adelphia
Communications Corp founder convicted over a fraud that led to
the cable TV company's collapse, because he is dying of cancer.
Rigas, 91, has been serving a 12-year prison term, but U.S.
District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan reduced his sentence to
time served.
Federal prosecutors had recommended that Rigas be freed
after he was diagnosed with terminal Stage IV bladder cancer
with metastases to the lungs. They said his life expectancy is
six months or less, and that he was likely to die before being
eligible for release in January 2018.
Once freed, Rigas is expected to spend his remaining months
with a son in Coudersport, Pennsylvania. Federal probation
officers also recommended the early release.
Lawrence McMichael, Rigas' lawyer, said his client could be
released in the next few days.
Rigas and another son, Timothy Rigas, Adelphia's former
chief financial officer, were found guilty in 2004 of conspiring
to conceal Adelphia's debt and loot corporate funds and assets.
Adelphia had been the fifth-largest U.S. cable TV operator
before its 2002 collapse. It became one of the biggest corporate
fraud prosecutions in recent years, along with Enron and
WorldCom.
Rigas was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison, but
his term was reduced after a federal appeals court threw out
part of the government's case.
His lawyers in December sought Rigas' early release after
his condition was diagnosed as terminal.
But Wood ruled at the time that while "extraordinary
circumstances exist," Rigas had not demonstrated that his legal
challenge raised "substantial claims."
The case is U.S. v. Rigas, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 02-cr-01236.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)