BRIEF-SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple-leveraged ETF - WSJ
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources
June 1 Coca-Cola Co and its largest bottler, Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, said they had entered into an agreement to buy Unilever's AdeS soy-based beverage business for about $575 million.
Founded in 1988 in Argentina, AdeS is available in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Chile and Colombia, the companies said in a statement.
Boards of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola FEMSA and Unilever have approved the deal, the companies said. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TORONTO, May 16 A hacker who stole almost two million customer email addresses from Canada's largest telecommunications company sought payment from BCE Inc's Bell Canada before posting some of the data online, a company spokesman said.