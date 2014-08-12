BRIEF-Shenzhen Roadrover Technology to pay annual cash div as 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
August 12adesso AG
* Said on Monday H1 revenues of EUR 75 million, up 15% and an EBITDA of EUR 3.3 million, up by 13%
* Said Q2 turnover of EUR 37 million and an EBITDA of EUR 0.6 million
* Said maintains FY 2014 forecast for EBITDA of EUR 8.5 to 9.0 million and raises forecast for sales to EUR 153 to 158 million
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.