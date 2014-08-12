August 12adesso AG

* Said on Monday H1 revenues of EUR 75 million, up 15% and an EBITDA of EUR 3.3 million, up by 13%

* Said Q2 turnover of EUR 37 million and an EBITDA of EUR 0.6 million

* Said maintains FY 2014 forecast for EBITDA of EUR 8.5 to 9.0 million and raises forecast for sales to EUR 153 to 158 million

