BRIEF-iCar Asia says YTD cash collections rise 29 pct
* Year to date 2017 cash collections were up 29% on a forex neutral basis versus prior year, totaling A$2.51 mln
Nov 4 Adesso AG :
* Sales of 40.5 million euros and EBITDA of 3.7 million euros in Q3 of 2014
* Says forecast of EBITDA of between 8.5 million euros and 9.0 million euros for 2014 will be met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year to date 2017 cash collections were up 29% on a forex neutral basis versus prior year, totaling A$2.51 mln
* Ceo peter kent will leave company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: