BRIEF-Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology to pay cash div 0.15 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 20 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
Dec 15 adesso AG :
* Wins major project for development and introduction of new application environment at German insurance group
* Within scope of multi-year project, will replace existing mainframe-based applications in life, private health and property insurance divisions
* In addition to revenue for development, adaptation and implementation, contract will generate direct effect on earnings from licence payments in low single-digit millions between 2015 and 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 20 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
April 20 Wuhan Yangtze Communication Industry Group Co Ltd :