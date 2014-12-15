Dec 15 adesso AG :

* Wins major project for development and introduction of new application environment at German insurance group

* Within scope of multi-year project, will replace existing mainframe-based applications in life, private health and property insurance divisions

* In addition to revenue for development, adaptation and implementation, contract will generate direct effect on earnings from licence payments in low single-digit millions between 2015 and 2017