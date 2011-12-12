* No increase seen in large study
* Findings mirror those seen in children, teens
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Dec 12 Drugs used to treat ADHD in
adults do not increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes or
sudden death, U.S. researchers said on Monday, lifting a cloud
over the popular drugs used to improve attention and focus.
The findings follow a similar study in teenagers that also
found no increased risk.
People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known
as ADHD, are excessively restless, impulsive and easily
distracted. There is no cure but symptoms can be kept in check
by a combination of behavioral therapy and stimulant
medications.
These drugs can increase blood pressure and heart rate.
There have been some reports, including one in children, that
they could increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and
sudden cardiac arrest.
In the United States, some 2.7 million children and more
than 1.5 million adults have have prescriptions for ADHD drugs
including Novartis' NOVN.VX Ritalin or methylphenidate and
Focalin; Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) Concerta, Shire's (SHP.L)
Adderall and Vyvanse and Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) Strattera.
"There had been concern about the cardiovascular safety of
these medications," said Laurel Habel of Kaiser Permanente
Northern California, whose study appears in the Journal of the
American Medical Association.
Habel and colleagues used electronic medical records from
more than 440,000 adults aged 25 to 64.
Of these, more than 150,000 had filled prescriptions for
ADHD medications. The most commonly used drugs in the study
were Ritalin (methylphenidate) and Adderall (amphetamine).
The team looked to see whether the patients taking ADHD
drugs had higher rates of heart attack, sudden cardiac death
and stroke than those who did not take these drugs. Among
users, they also looked to see whether the risk of having heart
trouble was higher when they were using the drug or after they
had stopped using them.
"We didn't see any evidence that these medications
increased the risk of any of these events," Habel said.
Among those in the study who had ever used ADHD
medications, rates of heart problems were about the same while
they were taking the drugs as they were a year after they had
stopped.
Although the study cannot completely rule out an increased
risk of heart problems in young and middle-aged adults, it does
provide some measure of reassurance, Habel said.
"We think our results suggest these drugs do not markedly
elevate the risk of cardiovascular events," she said.
The findings reinforce a similar study that found no
increased risk of heart problems in children or teens.
"Since adults are more likely to have underlying
cardiovascular problems than children, it is especially
reassuring to learn that FDA-approved medications for ADHD do
not likely pose any additional cardiovascular risk in adults
with ADHD," Dr. Andrew Adesman of Steven & Alexandra Cohen
Children's Medical Center of New York, who was not involved
with the study, said in a statement.
"Although the investigators of this study acknowledge that
the data they analyzed were not perfect, it is improbable that
there will be significant differences noted in subsequent
studies."
