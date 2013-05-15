DUBAI May 15 The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, appointed John McCarthy as global head of infrastructure division, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

McCarthy, who joins ADIA from Deutsche Bank where he was a managing director heading the bank's infrastructure since 2005, will oversee the fund's existing portfolio and originate new transactions, ADIA said.

He replaces Chris Koski who left the fund in last year. Koski was the go-to person for bankers and funds pitching infrastructure-related investments to the Abu Dhabi fund.

In its 2011 annual review, ADIA said the focus of its infrastructure team was mainly in developed markets. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)