ABU DHABI Oct 27 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
(ADIA), one of the world's richest sovereign wealth funds, said
on Thursday it would open an office in Hong Kong to pursue more
opportunities in China and other Asian markets.
This is ADIA's first international office after it shut down
its London base last year, which at the time was the fund's only
overseas location.
"Our decision to open an office in Hong Kong is a symbol of
our confidence in Asia's continued growth and our long-term
commitment to the region," Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan,
managing director of ADIA, said in a statement.
ADIA had been investing in Asia for more than three decades,
across multiple asset classes, he added.
The fund has appointed Dong-Sinh Ngo as chief representative
for Asia-Pacific to be based in Hong Kong, the statement said.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)