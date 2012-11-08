FRANKFURT Nov 8 Adidas expects its sales and customer base in India will halve there once it has completed restructuring the business after a fraud was uncovered there earlier this year.

"Revenues can even be less than half as we want to take only customers where we can build a healthy sustainable business," Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told journalists during a conference call on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Robin Stalker said Adidas had taken one-off charges of around 60 million euros ($76.5 million)related to the restructuring by the end of September with a further 10-15 million to follow in the fourth quarter.

They were speaking after Adidas slightly lowered its 2012 sales outlook earlier on Thursday on lower-than-expected sales at Reebok. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)